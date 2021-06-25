The Best Wireless Headphones for Bass

Stop listening only when you want with the JBL Tune 510BT wireless over-ear headphones, which offer up to 40 hours of battery life. Furthermore, delivering full bass capabilities, this gadget streams JBL Pure Bass sound totally wirelessly thanks to its Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Not only that, but you’ll love the speed charge feature. This gives you an extra 2 hours of battery life in just 5 minutes. Or, for a full charge, simply plug them in for 2 hours using the USB-C charging cable. Available in four colors—white, pink, blue, and black—these comfortable headphones fold up so you can take them on the go. Conveniently, you can use them to take hands-free calls because they’ll automatically switch to your phone if you receive a call. Use Siri and Google Assistant voice control and enjoy high-quality, wireless streaming.