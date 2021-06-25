Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER...NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE...NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL NOON EDT * At 1112 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Intersection Krome And Kendall Drive to 7 miles northeast of Fortymile Bend. Movement was west at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Loop Road Ee Center, Dade-Collier Training Airport, Fortymile Bend, Shark Valley Obs Tower, Intersection Krome And Kendall Drive, Miccosukee Resort, The Hammocks, Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park.