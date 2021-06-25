Louisiana offers COVID-19 vaccine lottery to boost lagging vaccination rates

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(BATON ROUGE, La.) Louisiana is offering millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates, becoming one of the latest states to do so after lagging significantly behind the national average in immunization numbers, The New York Times reported Friday.

The “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery registration opened up earlier this week, and the initiative will be paid by federal COVID-19 relief funds. A total of $2.3 million in cash prizes and scholarships will be given to residents over the next month.

“Before launching our own program, we wanted to see how well it worked in other states, and, quite frankly, we’ve been impressed by the success that they’ve had,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in announcing the lottery.

Edwards showcased a giant check of $1 million at the lottery’s unveiling last week, stating that the money would go to a Louisiana adult who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Only 34% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, compared with 46% nationally, per the Times. About 22% of Louisiana adults 65 and older still have not been vaccinated, compared with 12% nationally, revealing the trailing vaccination rates among older adults.

Louisiana’s vaccination rate, as a share of its population, is lower than every state but Mississippi. Six of the bottom eight states are in the South, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee.

The Biden administration has made a concerted effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy, particularly in the South. On Thursday, President Joe Biden visited a vaccination site in North Carolina, while the first lady, Jill Biden, visited Tennessee and Mississippi earlier this week to encourage vaccination.