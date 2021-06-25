Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana offers COVID-19 vaccine lottery to boost lagging vaccination rates

Posted by 
COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbHSP_0afB2zHh00
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(BATON ROUGE, La.) Louisiana is offering millions of dollars in incentives to boost vaccination rates, becoming one of the latest states to do so after lagging significantly behind the national average in immunization numbers, The New York Times reported Friday.

The “Shot at a Million” vaccine lottery registration opened up earlier this week, and the initiative will be paid by federal COVID-19 relief funds. A total of $2.3 million in cash prizes and scholarships will be given to residents over the next month.

“Before launching our own program, we wanted to see how well it worked in other states, and, quite frankly, we’ve been impressed by the success that they’ve had,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in announcing the lottery.

Edwards showcased a giant check of $1 million at the lottery’s unveiling last week, stating that the money would go to a Louisiana adult who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Only 34% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, compared with 46% nationally, per the Times. About 22% of Louisiana adults 65 and older still have not been vaccinated, compared with 12% nationally, revealing the trailing vaccination rates among older adults.

Louisiana’s vaccination rate, as a share of its population, is lower than every state but Mississippi. Six of the bottom eight states are in the South, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Tennessee.

The Biden administration has made a concerted effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy, particularly in the South. On Thursday, President Joe Biden visited a vaccination site in North Carolina, while the first lady, Jill Biden, visited Tennessee and Mississippi earlier this week to encourage vaccination.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
COVID-19 Updates

COVID-19 Updates

640K+
Followers
883
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

This is an account for updating the latest coronavirus stats, personal stories, news, opinions in the U.S. (with a focus on several states hit the hardest) and around the globe, follow us so that you don't miss any breaking news of the coronavirus.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Vaccinations research finds trouble spots in Arkansas

WASHINGTON -- Five areas with low rates of vaccinations -- including two that cover parts of Arkansas -- could put the entire country at risk of spreading new variants of covid-19, according to an analysis from Georgetown University. The areas with concentrations of unvaccinated residents age 12 and older encompass...
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

CDC: Students vaccinated against COVID-19 can go maskless in fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for schools Friday that give students who have been vaccinated the option of going maskless this fall while their classmates who have not had shots continue to wear face coverings. The much-awaited easing of pandemic rules for kindergarten through 12th...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is spreading. See your state’s COVID vaccination rate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden may have already conceded that the U.S. will fall short of reaching his July 4 goal to have vaccinated at least 70% of the adult population against COVID, but the stakes for advancing the nation’s vaccine drive remain high as the Delta variant—the highly transmissible and concerning strain of the virus that first emerged in India—swiftly makes inroads across the country.
Orlando, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando offering mobile COVID-19 vaccine events to increase vaccination rates before school starts

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando just announced 14 more opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine in the city before the next school year starts. The city is hosting mobile vaccine sites at seven different neighborhood centers across Orlando to try to get as many parents and eligible students vaccinated before heading back to classrooms next month.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pickens County, SCyourpickenscounty.com

County lagging in COVID-19 vaccinations

COLUMBIA — Despite less than ideal numbers in Pickens County, the state is seeing some of the overwhelming positives of COVID-19 vaccination. According to a July 1 Twitter post from S.C. State Rep. Neal Collins of Easley, only 417 South Carolinians who had completed inoculation had gotten COVID-19 since the vaccine became available around mid-December, compared to 248,000 who had.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Illinois adopts CDC COVID guidelines for schools

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday announced it is fully adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Kindergarten (K)-12 Schools released today. “Our goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person...
Public HealthWHNT-TV

Second round of Pandemic EBT program mailed to eligible families

A second round of Pandemic EBT benefits to help fight food insecurity among Alabama’s children is on the way. The Alabama Department of Human Resources says cards containing the benefits will be mailed to families with school age children who lost access to meals from the National School Lunch Program last year because their school switched to virtual learning or closed completely.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Vaccinated Teachers, Students Can Skip Masks This Fall: CDC

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When schools open their doors this fall, teachers and students who are vaccinated can enter without masks, according to a new guidance issued Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The relaxed recommendation comes as a national vaccination campaign in...

Comments / 3

Community Policy