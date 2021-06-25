Cancel
Farmers Branch, TX

Craving upscale Southern food? Roots Southern Table is now open!

By Jordan Jarrett
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 16 days ago
Local chef Tiffany Derry opened her hotly anticipated Southern food restaurant concept in Farmers Branch, TX, last week… and it is Southern cookin’ to the next level!. Roots Southern Kitchen is inspired by Derry’s upbringing on her family’s Southern farm. For Derry, her family’s cooking style was about eating with the seasons, canning and preserving fresh-picked fruits and vegetables, and never letting anything go to waste.

