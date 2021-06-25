Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Survey shows vaccine hesitancy still a challenge in Nebraska

Posted by 
North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge in the state of Nebraska, with public health directors from agencies across the state reporting reluctance among their residents. “A lot of people are hesitant because it is so new, while others have been seeing in statistics that the first shot is 80 percent effective, so they think that is good enough and don’t come back for their second shot,” said Brandy Bird, nurse director with the Red Willow Health Department in McCook, Neb.

northplattepost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccook, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
North Platte, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
North Platte, NE
Government
City
North Platte, NE
Local
Nebraska Vaccines
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Channel Nebraska#Md#Unmc#Nebraska Forward#Nebraskans#Hispanics#The Holland Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
North Platte Post

Nebraska COVID-19 cases jump to 456 last week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska jumped last week, but the rate of new cases remained below the national average. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the state recorded 456 virus cases last week, which was up from 253 and 181 in the two previous weeks.
Nebraska StatePosted by
North Platte Post

NSP launches incentive program for bilingual troopers

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has launched a new incentive program, designed to increase the number of bilingual troopers and investigators serving Nebraska. The program provides a 2.5% salary increase to troopers who speak another language. The program applies both to current troopers and new hires. “We are...
Nebraska StatePosted by
North Platte Post

Omaha therapist announces run for Nebraska's 2nd District

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha therapist and mental health advocate announced that she will run in the Democratic primary for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. Alisha Shelton says she will seek the party’s nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a three-term Republican in the district that includes Omaha and parts of its suburbs.
EducationPosted by
North Platte Post

CDC: Racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning

WASHINGTON — After last year’s abrupt shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, increasing numbers of students returned to in-person learning. But a new study shows that racial and geographic gaps persisted as K-12 students went back to their classrooms — with non-Hispanic white kids more often the ones attending a brick-and-mortar school full-time in most states.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Chimney Rock Museum to celebrate reopening

Lincoln - In October of 2019, History Nebraska began renovations to expand and enhance the visitor experience at the Chimney Rock Museum. The expansion project included new interactive exhibits, expanded education rooms, storm shelter, and conference space. After a soft reopening in 2020, the Chimney Rock Museum is fully open...
Nebraska StatePosted by
North Platte Post

Nebraska officials say inmate attacked prison staffer

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a staff member at the state prison in Tecumseh was taken to a hospital for treatment after being attacked by an inmate. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the attack happened Tuesday as the corrections officer was checking to make sure a door was locked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy