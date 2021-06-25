Cancel
What it takes to win an Olympic medal

By Paul Gains
runningmagazine.ca
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Olympics set to begin on July 23, the rush is on to label anyone demonstrating competitive fortitude a medal contender. National record holders and medallists at international events such as the Pan American, Commonwealth and FISU Games are thrust into the spotlight in the sometimes unjustified belief that an Olympic medal is likely. If only it were that simple. There is an enormous gap between success at these events and an Olympic or World Championship podium finish. Let’s face it: Olympic medals are hard to come by, so we must salute those who overcome the odds.

runningmagazine.ca
