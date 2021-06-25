Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Your Daily Briefing: Legislature moves to ban 'vaccine passports'; Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years; replacing David DeCastro

By Compiled by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday. Here’s a quick, digestible take on some of today’s stories in the Post-Gazette. Citing government overreach and intrusions into citizen privacy, the Republican-controlled state Legislature on Thursday passed a ban on many uses of “vaccine passports.” The Senate, along party lines, approved the bill, 29-21, with all Democrats voting “no.” It already passed the House by a similar vote — but it will head to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf, who has repeatedly pledged to veto it.

