Pride and Humility

Prior to being assigned to a permanent position, I served as a relief lieutenant for more than four years. The position came with a host of advantages and disadvantages. I work in an organization that is both young and large and I would frequently fill in for a captain on any one of 38 engines. Whether I knew the members I was with or not, we would make it a point to train on something, anything, big or small. I’d set the stage early in the morning, often after equipment check by asking how well they knew the engine. Often, they would proudly proclaim that they couldn’t be stumped. This didn’t come as a surprise since I work with some of the most highly trained firefighters in the country. I would have to curb my enthusiasm until we got out on the street, though.