Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Starter Deck 15 & 16 Cards

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed the cards from their upcoming Starter Decks 15 and 16. These decks, respectively titled Pride of the Saiyans and Darkness Reborn, are the first wave of products the next major expansion. This new wave introduces the BOOST mechanic and era of Dragon Ball Super Card Game. This will continue elements of the current era, retaining the title of "Unison Warrior Series" on the rest of this year's sets, albeit with the new subtitle of BOOST added. In addition to rolling out the cards' artwork, they set a schedule for upcoming reveals including the date that the secret rares of the next set, August 2021's Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits. Let's take a look.

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Super Saiyan#Cross Spirits#Saiyans#Sr#Secret#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Card Game
Related
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Promo Revisits The Films Of The Shonen's Past

Dragon Ball Super's television series is still on hiatus, and while fans are currently getting the side story of Goku and Vegeta in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, a new film will be arriving next year that remains shrouded in mystery. While details for the upcoming feature-length movie are still few and far between, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Akira Toriyama, hasn't been shy about his involvement in the upcoming tale and a new promo has dropped that explores the previous movies of the franchise that introduced us to villains such as Broly, Turles, Lord Slug, Cooler, and more.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Caulifla the Perfect Old-School Makeover

While Dragon Ball Super introduced Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z-Fighters to a world of Gods fit to bursting with the likes of Beerus, Whis, and more, but it has also given viewers some fan-favorite characters via its inclusion of alternate universes such as the Universe Six Saiyan Caulifla. Never making an appearance over the course of Dragon Ball Z, one fan has decided to imagine what Caulifla would look like had she appeared in the series where Goku first discovered Super Saiyans and is still regarded as one of the best Shonen series of all time.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Preview Reveals Goku Black's New Goal

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been making the rounds in the news a lot lately, thanks in part to Goku Black making a big return with some new transformations under his belt, and it seems as if the dark doppelganger of Son has a new goal that he is working toward. With the current arc of the spin-off series dropping both Goku and Vegeta into a new universe created by the nefarious Fu, the alternate version of Zamasu has clearly returned with far more power than he once had during Dragon Ball Super.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Fortnite Anime Crossover Leaked: Latest Details

A potential Fortnite anime crossover has been leaked, as Epic Games is reportedly in the process of collaborating with one of the largest Japanese titans in the anime world. Following up the previously released Cyber Infiltration Pack and Street Fighter bundles, it appears Epic Games now has its sights sets on bringing some of the most iconic anime franchises into Fortnite. Here's everything we know about the leaked Fortnite anime crossover.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball GT Art Imagines Super Saiyan 4 Gohan

Dragon Ball Grand Tour might not be thought of as one of the greatest entries in the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama, but it introduced the world to a transformation that remains a fan-favorite to this day in the ape-like form known as Super Saiyan 4. While Goku and Vegeta were the only Saiyans in the outside of continuity series to achieve this unique transformation, one fan artist has imagined what Gohan might have looked like if he was also able to tap into the power of the Saiyans and grow some red fur to accompany the power boost.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball: How Did Granolah Copy All of Those Abilities?

Dragon Ball Super has a big question looming over the action-packed battle of its latest manga arc. Goku and Vegeta have been lured into battle with Granolah, the last survivor of the Cerealian race. With Dragon Ball Super having introduced the Cerealians with Granolah the series has also introduced new abilities that are unique to the Cerealian race. However, Granolah also used a pair of Cerealian Dragon Balls to make himself the most powerful warrior in the universe, ans since then, he's seemingly been able to use techniques unique to other fighters in Dragon Ball Super, from Goku and Vegeta to foes like Freeza and Moro.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Kale and Caulflia Their Biggest Makeover Yet

The animation of Dragon Ball Super definitely changed things up since the days of Dragon Ball Z, with Toei Animation giving the adventures of Goku and the Z Fighters a fresh coat of paint, but one fan artist has decided to imagine what the Saiyan female fighters from Universe Six would look like if they debuted in the 90s. Though Kale and Caulifla have yet to appear in Dragon Ball Super following their appearance in the Tournament of Power Arc, the Super Saiyans have become fan favorites since taking on Goku and the other warriors of Universe 7.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Launches Exclusive New Majin Buu Funko

Dragon Ball as a series hasn't been shy about bringing back its villains with new roles, with Majin Buu returning as an ally following the destruction of Kid Buu and the influence of Mr. Satan on his personality, and it seems that a new exclusive Funko Pop has captured one of Buu's funniest moments. The first incarnation of Majin Buu that we witnessed didn't seem like a villain at all, being freed by the sorcerer Babidi and appearing as a jovial rotund being who wasn't scared to kill anyone that got him mad, which caused the death of Majin Vegeta in the process.
HobbiesComicBook

Two Iconic Dungeons & Dragons Monsters Get the Perfect Magic: The Gathering Cards

Previews for the next Magic: The Gathering set are coming out in earnest and they show a thoughtful and thematic attention to Dungeons & Dragons lore. Preview season for Magic: The Gathering's "Adventures in the Forgotten Realm" set are starting up, with new cards appearing every day. The "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" set is the first official D&D crossover set and features many classic characters and monsters from D&D lore. Two cards previewed today include the "Xanathar, Guild Kingpin" and "Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant" cards, both of which feature classic characters from the Forgotten Realms.
MoviesTVOvermind

Is Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone Worth Watching?

The world of Dragon Ball is quite vast, and spans multiple series like Dragon Ball, Dragonball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super, as well as a lot of movies (including one that we never talk about…you know the one I’m talking about). Unfortunately, a large majority of these movies aren’t canon, which means there’s really no point in watching a lot of them, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them if you want to. One of these movies is Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone. Released in 1989, Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone was the very first movie based on the Dragon Ball Z series (but not the first Dragon Ball movie), but is it even worth watching now? Before you read any further, it’s important for you to know that there will be spoilers for Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone ahead, so if you want to skip those spoilers, I would go right to the end of the article.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Another Jiren goes to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Another version of Jiren will be the next new character to join Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The next DLC character appeared very briefly at the end of a trailer advertising the game’s Fall 2021 Global Fashion Contest. The Plague of Bandai Namco is kinda vague at the moment. It just...
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Raises Major Question About Granolah's Full Power

Dragon Ball Super is raising a major question about Granolah's full power with the newest chapter of the series! As promised by the cliffhanger in the previous chapter, the fights against the titular Granolah the Survivor of the new arc have begun in full as Goku is the first to test the fruits of his training with Whis against this new foe. As fans have started to see with this fight, Granolah is a lot sneakier and stronger than Goku might have been ready for as he continues to prove why he's successfully become the strongest in the universe.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Super Dragon Ball Heroes leaves us stunned with the new transformation of Goku Black

Goku and the rest of the saiyans never settle, they always want to be stronger. During all the Dragon Ball Z sagas, all of them managed to strengthen and dominate different transformations. The Earth was already sinking when Kakarot became Super Saiyan 3, but with the arrival of Dragon Ball Super, it has improved even more. Now, thanks to the Super Dragon Ball Heroes video game, which is not canonical, we have been able to savor the transformation of Goku Black, the main antagonist of the Future Trunks saga into Super.
Video GamesKotaku

Demon Slayer Game Gets October Release Date

After blowing up the box office with the highest opening weekend of a foreign language film, the Demon Slayer anime is coming to consoles and PC on October 15. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena fighter published by Sega and developed by CyberConnect2, which made Asura’s Wrath and the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Tattoo Perfectly Captures The History of Vegeta

The story of Vegeta is most assuredly one of the most interesting parts of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise, and one Dragon Ball fan has been able to capture the glory of the Prince of the Saiyans by getting a tattoo that encompasses most of the major events in his life. While Dragon Ball Super has seen the Saiyan Prince change astronomically since the early days of Dragon Ball Z where he was trying to destroy the world instead of save it, it's clear that the core tenants and pride of the Z Fighter has remained the same.
Hobbieswegotthiscovered.com

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Dungeon Synergy Cards For Adventures In The Forgotten Realms

Magic: The Gathering‘s first-ever crossover set with Dungeons & Dragons, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, is out later this month and Wizards of the Coast wants to make sure players are up to speed on all the flavorful features making their debut alongside the expansion. Chief among these are dungeons, a brand-new card type debuting this summer intended to mimic the experience of delving into an enemy stronghold to defeat its monstrous dwellers and claim the loot inside. While only three of these will be discoverable in packs of Forgotten Realms, Wizards believes the trio will provide plenty of versatility and strategy in how to use each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy