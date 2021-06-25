Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Starter Deck 15 & 16 Cards
The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed the cards from their upcoming Starter Decks 15 and 16. These decks, respectively titled Pride of the Saiyans and Darkness Reborn, are the first wave of products the next major expansion. This new wave introduces the BOOST mechanic and era of Dragon Ball Super Card Game. This will continue elements of the current era, retaining the title of "Unison Warrior Series" on the rest of this year's sets, albeit with the new subtitle of BOOST added. In addition to rolling out the cards' artwork, they set a schedule for upcoming reveals including the date that the secret rares of the next set, August 2021's Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits. Let's take a look.bleedingcool.com