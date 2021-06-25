Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Snake Eyes and The Crow Get New Statues from Diamond Select Toys

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is that tie of the month where Diamond Select Toys unloads a massive assortment of new collectibles from figures to statues. This time it looks like two deadly characters are in the spotlight with Snake Eyes from G.I. Joe and Eric Driven from The Crow. Snake Eyes is kicking things off first as Diamond Select Toys contuse to build their new G.I. Joe statue series. Standing 11 inches tall, Snake Eyes and his wold companion Timber are on the hunt, as in their highly debated and dynamic statue design. Displayed on top of a snowy base, Snake Eyes is ready to join your G.I. Joe collection and prepare for his upcoming silver screen blockbuster film.

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Eyes#The Crow#Statues#Diamond Select Toys#Dst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins gets a new international trailer

Last week we got a new trailer for Snake Eyes: Gi: Joe Origins, and now an international version has landed online which gives us a look at plenty previously unseen footage from the Henry Golding-led G.I. Joe reboot; check it out here…. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding...
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

Pumpkinhead Returns With A Brand New 1/4 Scale Statue from PCS

Someone has summoned the Pumpkinhead demon once again as PCS Collectibles reveals their newest 1/4th scale statue. Coming in at 27" tall and 19" wide, this massive statue showcases the eerie demon from the hit cult classic horror film Pumpkinhead. The demon is beautifully sculpted with high attention to detail as the creature stands on a graveyard base. PCS Collectibles did not hold back on the detail of this creature, capturing its gruesome, eerier, and deadly looks perfectly from the film. Sideshow Collectibles is also offering an exclusive version of the statue that will give horror fans a secondary Pumpkinhead portrait featuring its final act depiction.
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

New ‘Snake Eyes’ Video Is Hilarious And Educational

We are two weeks out from the theatrical debut of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which is the occasion for this frankly delightful bit of meta-marketing. The 77-second clip is of course fashioned like the infamous “public service announcement” epilogues that capped every episode of the 1980’s G.I. Joe cartoon. G.I. Joe wasn’t the only mid-80’s afternoon toon to do this. The PSA trope became most closely associated with G.I. Joe, partially due to the “Knowing is half the battle!” catch-phrase that became synonymous with the entire G.I. Joe brand.
MoviesIGN

Snake Eyes - Prepare for Battle: Training Featurette

The cast undergoes intense training in this new featurette for the upcoming movie, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Check out the featurette and go behind the scenes to see the cast's intense action training with world-class stunt performers Kenji Tanagaki, Kimani Ray Smith, and Anis Chuerfa. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Master Chief Receives New Halo Infinite Statue from Dark Horse Comics

Halo Infinite fans are patiently waiting to take their game to the next level with the newly announced multiplayer mode. The help celebrates; it looks like Dark Horse Comics has revealed a brand new Master Chief statue. John-117 is ready to take the fight to your collection with his new dynamic statue standing roughly 10 inches tall. Master Chief is posed in an action stance with an energy sword as he shoots his grapple shot. The Halo Infinite statue is loaded with incredible detail and Halo gear that will be a nice collectible or any gamer's collection. Halo Infinite Master Chief with Grappleshot Statue from Dark Horse Comics is priced at $69.99. He is expected to release between December 2021 – February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.
MoviesComicBook

Snake Eyes Movie Tickets on Sale Announced With Hilarious GI Joe Toy Video

With just two weeks to go before the feature film arrives in theaters, Paramount Pictures has announced that advanced tickets for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins are now on sale (Fandango) and they've done it in the best way possible. The news came in the form of a stop-motion video, animated with G.I. Joe action figures and with plenty of moments that parody the classic PSAs that featured the characters (and were famously spoofed in the early 00s online). In the video are some hilarious meta jokes including the kids asking: "There's a Snake Eyes movie?" and Henry Golding correcting a Cobra stooge that calls the film a "reboot" with "It's an origin story!" Check it out below!
Jeff Bridgesbleedingcool.com

Sideshow Collectibles Reveals The Big Lebowski The Dude Figure

Sideshow Collectibles has revealed another one of their incredible sixth scale figures as The Dude returns. That's right, The Big Lebowski fans are in for a real treat as Sideshow Collectibles unveil their beautifully detailed and highly articulated The Dude figure. El Duderino is back dressed in his finest clothes around with a tailored V-neck, sweatpants, and signature sweater. The figure brings The Dude to life like never before with a remarkable head sculpt with a great likeness to the man himself, Jeff Bridges. As for accessories, he is loaded up with all of The Big Lebowski goodies from White Russians, Bowling Gear, sunglasses, and nine different hands to equip him with. Sideshow is also offering an exclusive joint accessory if collectors purchase him from their online shop.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Snake Eyes Touts Advance Ticket Sales With a New Stop-Motion PSA

Snake Eyes Touts Advance Ticket Sales With a New Stop-Motion PSA. The classic G.I. Joe cartoon is beloved for many reasons, but the infamous public service announcements that ended almost every episode easily crack the top 10. In each episode, the Joes would meet new impressionable youngsters and instill valuable life lessons. Now, Snake Eyes is carrying on that tradition with a special PSA of its own. To remind fans that advance tickets for the film are now on sale, Paramount has released a new teaser that hearkens back to the franchise’s ‘80s roots. Check it out for yourself below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

An Epic Tale Concludes in Snake Eyes Deadgame #5 [Preview]

Rob Liefeld's epic take on Snake Eyes concludes on Wednesday with Snake Eyes Deadgame #5. It's been a take that has corrected some longstanding problems with the fan-favorite character, such as working around the way Snake Eyes doesn't talk by giving him a witty running inner monologue via field reports. And sure, Snake Eyes has always been a deadly commando slash ninja, but now he has the powers of Thor, which you have to admit is much better! And yes, his costume has always been cool, and yes, Snake Eyes has always had a lot of pouches. More than most, even. But can you ever have too many pouches? Snake Eyes says thee: nay. Hopefully IDW will give Deadgame a well-deserved follow-up ASAP, but until that happens, we'll just have to enjoy this final issue while we've got it.
ShoppingGeekTyrant

THE MANDALORIAN Gets New Mando, Grogu, and Swoop Bike Action Figures From Hot Toys

Hot Toys has revealed a new action figure set for The Mandalorian featuring Din Djarin and Grogu. They’ve also revealed its Swoop Bike vehicle to add to the collection. For those Mandalorian fans who have a few hundred dollars to burn, these might be worth picking up. Hot Toys did a fantastic job bringing this character to life in action figure form. It always amazes me to see the amount of detail they put into their figures.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘Snake Eyes’ International Trailer Features More Ninja Action And COBRA Trying To Start A War

Following the domestic trailer released just days ago, Paramount has dropped a new international trailer for Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins with some different footage. There are high hopes that this will be the film that makes GI Joe a big screen staple, similar to its ’80s counterpart Transformers. Two previous attempts, 2009’s The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s Retaliation failed to get the job done despite decent box offices.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Solo Figure Release From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has just surprised fans with pre-orders for their new wave of figures from the upcoming film; Suicide Squad. The wave will consist of 4 figures with Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Harley Quinn, and Polka Dot Man. Each figure will come with a special Build A Figure part that, when combined together, will create a fifth member of the Suicide Squad; King Shark. To make things a little confusing, it looks like McFarlane Toys will also be released as a solo figure as part of their Walmart Exclusive Gold Label figure line.
MakeupPosted by
TheStreet

Introducing The New Eye Essentials Bundle From Younique

DALLAS, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched June 1st, 2021, the three-piece Younique Eye Essentials Bundle includes a liquid eye shadow, mascara, and eyeliner. The Eye Essentials Bundle is designed to provide options and it includes the choice of one of the MOODSTRUCK liquid shadow shades; DIP & DRAW eyeliner or MOODSTRUCK PRECISION pencil eyeliner, and the selection of MOODSTRUCK EPIC 4D one-step fiber mascara or MOODSTRUCK EPIC twisted mascara.The Eye Essentials Bundle offers something unique to cosmetic users, allowing for customization of the three full-size eye essentials for a personalized makeup bundle at a discounted price point.MOODSTRUCK liquid shadow offers fantastic coverage in a spectrum of colors from matte pale pink to deep raspberry red with a pearlescent finish to darker olive-brown with a golden pearl finish. The MOODSTRUCK liquid shadow can be applied as a standalone product or combined with other traditional eyeshadows.Younique MOODSTRUCK PRECISION pencil eyeliner is ideal for creating the perfect smokey eye look, and the DIP & DRAW eyeliner is ideal for those finer lines for a perfect finish and bolder designs for a more daring look.Younique mascara ensures that your lashes are not overlooked. MOODSTRUCK EPIC 4D one-step fiber mascara creates falsie-rivaling long lashes with a perfectly curved brush. MOODSTRUCK EPIC Twisted Mascara is all about definition with two brushes that define every lash!Allowing cosmetic lovers to create custom combinations from their top-selling eye makeup line, the Eye Essentials bundle can be built with matte or satin finishes, bright or muted colors, business, or casual color palettes, and is suitable for both pencil and liquid liner lovers.The new Eye Essentials Bundle offers quality cosmetics that provide professional-level results and that are easy to use for cosmetic lovers of all skill levels.Built on a foundation of family, Younique was founded in September 2012 by brother and sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft. Since its founding, Younique has made it its mission to empower, uplift, and validate women worldwide by providing high quality, ethically produced cosmetics, and through the creation of the Younique Foundation.The Younique Foundation devotes itself to supporting female survivors of child sexual abuse and helping them to realize their full worth and potential. In 2019 alone, through donations of 10% of all sales to child sexual abuse survivors, Younique has enabled 902 women to attend the healing Haven Retreat, the creation of 40 support groups worldwide, and the production of 110 videos to bring awareness to the impact of childhood sexual abuse.Younique is also known for their dedication to ethical cosmetic production as evidenced through their animal testing promise - they do not condone animal testing and only work with manufacturers that share their values. Eli GreenDigital Marketing ManagerGood Guy News5468278214 eli@goodguynews.com.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Henry Golding Shares Badass Snake Eyes Set Video With Sword Choreography

With the summer movie season well underway, so are adrenaline-rush action films. Amidst the return of Fast and Furious’ high-octane car chases with F9 or the Marvel Cinematic Universe making its comeback this week with Black Widow, we can look forward to the G.I. Joe spinoff film Snake Eyes. The movie will be loaded with sword and martial arts fights and the movie’s star Henry Golding has shared an early look at what to expect from the flick.
Environmentmymodernmet.com

LEGO Unveils New Sustainable Toy Bricks Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Danish toy manufacturer LEGO is world renowned for producing colorful, plastic bricks, but the brand has recently become more eco-friendly. In 2018, the company developed its first-ever sustainable collection made from sugarcane; and now, LEGO has come even further in its mission to reduce plastic waste. The brand recently released a prototype brick made from recycled plastic bottles—the first of LEGO’s products made from a recycled material.
Movies/Film

Boba Fett’s Spaceship Slave I is Getting Renamed on Toy Packages After Order From Disney

Bounty hunter Boba Fett returned to the Star Wars universe in a big way thanks to the second season of The Mandalorian last year. Though the character already had a rich history thanks to the stories that are now being relegated to Star Wars Legends, the new Star Wars canon established by Lucasfilm in 2014 after Disney purchased the company wipes the slate clean. Now those in charge of Star Wars have freedom to take Boba Fett in new directions, and that could include giving his ship a new name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy