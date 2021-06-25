Cancel
Merck creates role of chief strategy officer, names Klobuchar to post

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 16 days ago

Merck has created a new C-suite role, chief strategy officer, and named one of its top execs to the post, it announced this week. Michael Klobuchar, senior vice president, Merck Research Laboratories finance and global project and alliance management, will take on the new role as executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective July 5. In his new role, he will become a member of the Executive Committee and lead advancement and executive of company strategy.

