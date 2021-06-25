Merck creates role of chief strategy officer, names Klobuchar to post

Titan Medical Inc. ( Nasdaq:TMDI; TSX:TMD), a medical device company focused on the design and development of surgical technologies for robotic single access surgery, today announced the appointment of Stephen Lemieux as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Lemieux has more than 18 years of experience working in Nasdaq and TSX listed companies primarily focused in the health care industry. Mr. Lemieux has been involved with or led numerous debt and equity financings, licensing and M&A transactions valued at over $400 million. Previously, Mr. Lemieux served as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH). Mr. Lemieux is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Master of Management & Professional Accounting degree from the University of Toronto.