Wembley pilot events: Eight positive coronavirus cases recorded among fans who attended FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches

By PA Media
SkySports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight positive Covid-19 cases were recorded among the 30,000 people who attended the FA Cup semi-final, the FA Cup final and the Carabao Cup final, according to a new report. A further six were recorded among more than 10,000 spectators who attended the 17 days of the World Snooker Championship, the report on the first phase of the Government's Events Research Programme (ERP) said.

