Wembley pilot events: Eight positive coronavirus cases recorded among fans who attended FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches

Almost 1,300 people in Scotland tested positive for coronavirus after travelling to London to watch a Euro 2020 match, Public Health Scotland (PHS) has confirmed. Roughly 400 of these fans were at Wembley to see the England vs Scotland game on 18 June, while the others watched it from elsewhere in London. The 1,294 infections connected with the group fixture make up approximately two-thirds of the 1,991 cases which have been linked to football supporters in Scotland.Nearly three-quarters of cases connected to Euro 2020 have been detected in people aged between 20 and 39, with men accounting for 90...