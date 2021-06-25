Harrington Man Arrested on Felony Charges Following Traffic Stop- Dover

Dover, DE– Delaware State Police arrested Bradley J. Hughes, 21, of Harrington on felony charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Dover. On June 24, 2021, at approximately 2:31 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of DuPont Highway, north of Walnut Shade Road, observed a gray Ford Fiesta traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Upon contact with the unlicensed 16-year-old male driver from Harrington, 16-year-old backseat passenger from Greenwood, and owner of the vehicle/front seat passenger, Bradley Hughes, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A criminal investigation ensued, and the occupants were removed from the vehicle. Located in the Fiesta was a fully loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and approximately 19.89 grams of marijuana. A computer search determined Hughes was in violation of a Sussex County Superior Court No Contact Order with firearms from a previous case.