Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, IA

Akron-Westfield Clinches Another War Eagle Conference Crown

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber six ranked Akron-Westfield kept their winning ways rolling with an 11-0 win over Gehlen Catholic last night. The Westerners got it rolling right away with six runs to open up the ball game. They sent 10 hitters to the plate in the first with seven reaching base. The inning was highlighted by a two-out two run double off the bat of Katie Johnson. After that, there was not much offense to speak of. The game remained 6-0 until the top of the sixth with each pitcher, Gehlen’s Corra Yockey and Akron-Westfield’s Megan Meinen, pitching zeros most of the game. In the top of the sixth, the Westerners got to the Gehlen pitching staff for five more runs with three coming off the bat of Natalie Nielsen on her fourth home run of the season.

klem1410.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, IA
Westfield, IA
Sports
City
Hinton, IA
City
Akron, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Le Mars, IA
Akron, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Whiting, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#War Eagle#City West#Westerners#Jays#Bluffs Al#Trinity Christian#Boyden Hull Rock Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy