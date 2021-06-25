Akron-Westfield Clinches Another War Eagle Conference Crown

Number six ranked Akron-Westfield kept their winning ways rolling with an 11-0 win over Gehlen Catholic last night. The Westerners got it rolling right away with six runs to open up the ball game. They sent 10 hitters to the plate in the first with seven reaching base. The inning was highlighted by a two-out two run double off the bat of Katie Johnson. After that, there was not much offense to speak of. The game remained 6-0 until the top of the sixth with each pitcher, Gehlen’s Corra Yockey and Akron-Westfield’s Megan Meinen, pitching zeros most of the game. In the top of the sixth, the Westerners got to the Gehlen pitching staff for five more runs with three coming off the bat of Natalie Nielsen on her fourth home run of the season.