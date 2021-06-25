PlayStation State of Play is reportedly airing next month according to a French games site

There was a time when to visit a casino, you had to put on some smart clothes, fill your purse or wallet full of cash and head out to play for the wins. That all changed with the internet and now it is possible to enjoy the casino experience, or as close to it as you can get, from the comfort of your own home or even on your phone. Casino gaming from mobile devices is all the rage, with players happily jumping online and walking through the digital doors of online casinos to play a range of slots and table games.