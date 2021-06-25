PlayStation State of Play is reportedly airing next month according to a French games site
A new PlayStation State of Play presentation could be arriving as early as the first week of July, a rumor has claimed. Just yesterday on June 24, French outlet JeuxVideo published a report claiming that a new PlayStation State of Play presentation could be airing on July 8. The outlet's claims appear to be partially based around a comment posted to Reddit by an anonymous user earlier this week, who claimed that the new State of Play would be debuting on July 8.www.gamesradar.com