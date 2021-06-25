Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The first way James Kirk cheated the Kobayashi Maru was better than the film

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Kirk cheated to beat the Kobayashi Maru in Star Trek lore. By now everyone knows the Star Trek story of the Kobayashi Maru and James Kirk. For those who don’t, he cheated. There, wasn’t too long. Though, perhaps a bit more back story is needed. The Kobayashi Maru is an “unwinnable” practice scenario designed by Starfleet and Spock to test the decision-making of a starship captain in a no-win scenario. How does one react in that situation? Well, in Kirk’s case, he cheated.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#The Kobayashi Maru#Klingons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
Moviestreknews.net

Star Trek IV Returning to Theaters for 2-Night Engagement in August

Get your whale songs ready as Star Trek IV: The Voyager Home is set to beam back into theaters next month for a two-night special engagement to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary. To coincide with the anniversary and upcoming 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection,...
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Q Actor Says Shooting Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Is Like A Party

Star Trek: Picard didn’t knock it out of the park, but I enjoyed it. The highlight was the nostalgia-tickling reunions with The Next Generation characters Riker, Troi, and Data, whose long history with Picard made for some moving scenes. Work is currently underway on the second season, which will feature John de Lancie as Q and Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's Q Returning For Picard, And Actor John De Lancie Reveals How Character Will Be Different

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 was already a hotly anticipated season, but when it was revealed John de Lancie would reprise his role as the classic character Q, the hype really got real. Fans are excited for what Q will be up to in the upcoming season, and surprisingly, the actor has given fans some insight on what to expect. This included a tease about what will be different when Q returns, which may be surprising.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

William Shatner is open to appearing in Star Trek movie

Though Captain James T. Kirk was killed in Star Trek: Generations, William Shatner is not opposed to bringing the character back to life in the newest movie which is set to release in 2023. Of course, the 90-year-old does have a condition for his appearance, which only make sense. After all, what’s the point of bringing Captain Kirk back in a small part that doesn’t do anything for the plot of the movie? Using Shatner to draw in the viewers when his character doesn’t contribute to the movie isn’t going to happen.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

TNG tried to get Leonard Nimoy for second season

TNG producers wanted Leonard Nimoy for opening of second season. There is no question that “The City on the Edge of Forever” is one of the greatest episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series. Some fans would even call it THE greatest and not just in TOS but in the entire franchise. So when the producers of Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) came to writer, Tracy Torme, and told him they thought they could get Leonard Nimoy to be in the first episode of the second season and asked him to come up with something cool, Torme turned to the greatest episode.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

The most iconic moment in Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan gets remade in claymation

The most famous scene from Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan is now in claymation. Many people will tell you that Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan is one of the best movies in not just Star Trek history but in science fiction history. The film follows the titular Khan Noonien Singh, first debuting in the original series, on a quest to hunt down and destroy James T. Kirk for abandoning them on Ceti Alpha V; a foreign planet which at the time was lush and teeming with life.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: SNW Star Anson Mount Looks to Chekov for Rumor Response

Some folks just don't know how to take good news, we guess? Earlier this week, Anson Mount (Captain Pike) took to social media to update fans that filming on the last episode of the Mount, Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had started this week. Of course, the news comes at a time when Picard is teasing a second season with some serious time-traveling happening and Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) stepping up in a big way in Discovery. On top of that, there's a second season of Lower Decks on the way and Prodigy on its way. So with all of that going on, it would make sense to gut the entire franchise, get rid of Alex Kurtzman, and start everything over from scratch as Paramount Plus continues trying to carve out its own piece of the streaming landscape, right? Well, apparently that's what some folks think (possibly because they don't like the current shows) and it's a wild rumor that's been rumbling around social media. So much so that it made its way to Mount, who retweeted one report with a GIF response that will do fans of Walter Koenig's Pavel Chekov proud (and you can check out the unredacted tweet here). We're guessing Mount's not too worried about his job security…
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Shaft’ 50th Anniversary: A Revised Take on the Hero Would Be Better Than a Black James Bond

As Gordon Parks’ blaxploitation classic “Shaft,” released nationwide on July 2, 1971, celebrates its 50th anniversary, a proper revision of its ethos is overdue. An anachronistic “Shaft” that promotes an outmoded 007 brand of masculine toxicity — an obsession with shiny possessions including cars, clothing, guns, and of course, women, while relishing violence as the most innate means to an end — may not quite cut it anymore.

Comments / 13

Community Policy