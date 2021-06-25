Jacobs appointed QAPI director at Scotland Regional Hospice

LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice has announced the appointment of its new director of quality assurance and performance improvement, Bonnita Jacobs.

Jacobs has 11 years of nursing experience working in several fields including hospice care and wound care. During her time with Scotland Regional Hospice, she provided compassionate end-of-life care to those being cared for in the organization’s inpatient facility, Morrison Manor.

Jacobs will join the organization’s leadership team and be responsible for the overall direction, coordination, and implementation of the organization’s quality improvement program.

“Bonnita will oversee activities and processes that will help us improve and maintain a high level of performance while keeping us compliant with all federal regulations and consumer assessment standards,” explained Kim Hammonds, Scotland Regional Hospice executive director. “She is an avid supporter of the hospice philosophy and is committed to the success and sustainability of our organization. She is a wonderful hospice nurse with a high standard of care – a standard that reflects quality making her perfect for this role.”

In addition to leading the QAPI program, Jacobs will assume advisory roles on the organization’s Ethics, LEAN, and Professional Advisory committees, each of which plays a part in improving the quality of patient care while also strengthening the organization’s financial stability.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to do something new and to help in a different way,” shared Jacobs. “I believe in hospice – it is needed. I’m glad we are able to be there for patients and families when they need us.”