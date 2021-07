Big spoilers for DC Comics titles out on Tuesday – you have been warned. Bleeding Cool has been covering the return of Wildstorm characters to the DC Universe after Rebirth. The Wildstorm characters, initially created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi, were bought by DC when they bought the Wildstorm Studios. And now that Jim Lee is the Publisher and CCO of DC Comics, there's a little more openness to using WildStorm and WildCATS characters. During his DC Fandome addresses, Lee stated that more WildStorm characters would be returning to the DC Universe in 2021.