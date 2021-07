BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted on Friday, hurt by a drag in financial and auto stocks, while sentiment was dented by a slowing pace of vaccination in some states and a global spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. As of 0508 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.29% at 15,833.90, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) dipped 0.26% to 52,916.30. The broader Nifty 50 index is trading below its 21-day moving average, signalling an impending downward trend in the market.