The British pound is directionless in the Friday session. In European trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3767, down 0.09% on the day. The UK released a data damp to end the trading week, and the releases that investors were most interested in disappointed. GDP for May slowed to 0.8% MoM, well below the revised April reading of 2.0% and below the consensus of 1.0%. Although the recovery is gaining steam, and PMI reports are pointing to strong growth across economic sectors, GDP is still about 3 percent below the pre-Covid levels (February 2020). Still, the economy continues to expand, and the May report marked the fourth straight month of expansion.