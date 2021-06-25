Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Here's what you should know about the Delta variant

By Texas A&M University
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to infectious diseases, the United Kingdom is like the "canary in our mine," according to Texas A&M University virologist Benjamin Neuman. When a virus is spreading there, it will soon make its way to the United States. And while it's too early to tell how the highly...

medicalxpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Viruses#Texas A M University#White House#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Is Moderna's COVID Vaccine Holding Up Against Variants?

The biggest COVID-19 story right now is the rise of new coronavirus strains, especially the highly contagious Delta variant. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) recently reported data about its COVID vaccine and several coronavirus variants. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 30, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss these results and what they might mean for investors.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Why is the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant so concerning?

As cases surge in the United States, health experts have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals may be spreading the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Delta variant. Over half of new infections in the U.S. are now caused by this highly transmissible variant. What is the Delta variant?
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals where the next COVID-19 spikes will come

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently revealed where there will be spikes in the novel coronavirus. Fauci said the Southeast and the Midwest — which have lower vaccination rates — will be the most vulnerable to coronavirus variants, CNBC reports. These areas may need to add restrictions to combat the variants.
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

Why the Delta Variant Is a New COVID-19 Threat —and How to Stay Safe

The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 threatens to undermine the progress that the United States has made to end the pandemic. Delta is now the dominant variant in the United States and accounts for 51.7 percent of positive COVID-19 samples, according to the latest surveillance data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Public Healthwach.com

Vaccinated woman contracts delta strain, health officials concerned about variants

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Raychel Gramling was shocked when she discovered both she and her husband, who are fully vaccinated, contracted the delta strain of the coronavirus. "My husband went on a work trip and that’s where he was exposed to it. We’re both fully vaccinated but he started kind of having the textbook symptoms. He lost his sense of smell, his taste, and then he had a fever. It was just every day there was something different. Started to get a fever and lost my sense of taste and smell, and I’ve had terrible congestion and now a really horrible cough. I can’t imagine, assuming my symptoms would probably be a lot worse if we weren’t vaccinated. He’s already fine, it hit him for a few days, and it’s like it’s gotten a lot worse than it did him," Gramling told WACH FOX News.
KidsWTOP

Concern grows for younger kids as delta variant spreads

As the more-transmissible delta strain of COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, a local expert is expressing concern about young kids who do not have access to the coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine has only been approved for people 12 and up, potentially putting younger children at risk. “It leaves...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Pfizer to brief US health officials on coronavirus booster shot: report

Pfizer is expected to brief U.S. health officials on the need for a COVID-19 booster shot in the upcoming days, several sources told The Washington Post. News of the reported briefing comes after government agencies pushed back on the vaccine manufacturer’s announcement this week that it was seeking authorization for a third dose of its coronavirus vaccination.
Worlddallassun.com

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
Medical & BiotechWINKNEWS.com

Pfizer developing COVID vaccine booster as Delta variant spreads

Pfizer announced on Thursday that its COVID vaccine booster shot could further protect individuals from “all currently known variants” of COVID-19 — including the highly transmittable Delta variant. The booster shot is currently undergoing trials, the company said, and has shown “encouraging clinical trial data in a small number of participants in our study.”
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Officials: Delta variant not dominant strain of COVID-19 in CT

Connecticut health officials on Thursday said the delta variant of the coronavirus is not yet the dominant strain circulating in the state, a day after data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the highly-infectious strain now makes up an estimated 51.7 percent of infections nationwide. “In Connecticut,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy