Chicago, IL

Grains, livestock mixed.

 16 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 6.50 cents at $6.4075 a bushel; July corn dropped 15.25 cents at $6.42 a bushel; July oats was up 15.75 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.25 cents at $13.5525 a bushel.

