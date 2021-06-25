VIDEO: Ryan Lochte Re-Affirms Commitment To Continue Swimming

12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte reaffirmed his plans to continue competing in swimming even after missing the 2021 U.S. Olympic team. NBC interviewed Lochte moments after he climbed out of the pool from his 200 IM final at U.S. Olympic Trials, and Lochte was very clear about his plans to continue competing in the sport. He posted a video to his Instagram page yesterday, re-affirming those plans even after the emotions of U.S. Trials had settled.