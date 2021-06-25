Cancel
Sports

VIDEO: Ryan Lochte Re-Affirms Commitment To Continue Swimming

By Jared Anderson
swimswam.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte reaffirmed his plans to continue competing in swimming even after missing the 2021 U.S. Olympic team. NBC interviewed Lochte moments after he climbed out of the pool from his 200 IM final at U.S. Olympic Trials, and Lochte was very clear about his plans to continue competing in the sport. He posted a video to his Instagram page yesterday, re-affirming those plans even after the emotions of U.S. Trials had settled.

swimswam.com
Ryan Lochte
Gregg Troy
Chase Kalisz
