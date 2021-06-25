Cancel
Seychelles Extends Virus Curbs Indefinitely as Outbreak Rages

By Vidya Gappy, Antony Sguazzin
Bloomberg
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeychelles extended curbs imposed on movement and gatherings indefinitely as the world’s most-vaccinated nation fights a persistently high number of coronavirus infections. The palm-fringed Indian Ocean archipelago has seen a large number of infections since early May even though 70% of it 98,000 people are fully vaccinated with either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca Plc vaccines. It had rushed to conduct an inoculation campaign and reopen to tourism, the lifeblood of its economy.

