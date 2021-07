BLOOMINGTON, IL – Alongside county, city, and town crews, I-EMA will spend some time this weekend in the Twin Cities collecting data on storm damage. As a result of the of the McLean County Declaration of Disaster released this week, I-EMA is dispatching a team to help in determining the level of damage to properties in Bloomington. The Damage Assessment Team plans to go door to door Friday, July 2nd and Saturday, July 3rd to talk with residents in areas most impacted by last weekends’ storms to complete a flood damage survey.