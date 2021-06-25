Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Clyde Theatre to host Fitz & The Tantrums, Billy Currington to kickstart 2021 reopening

wfft.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Clyde Theatre will return to having live shows starting next month. Fitz & The Tantrums will perform on Saturday, July 3, at 8 p.m. and Billy Currington on Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK. SIGN UP:...

www.wfft.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Currington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clyde Theatre#Fitz The Tantrums#Breaking News#Daily News Updates More#American#Wooden Nickel Records#Neat Neatneat Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Fort Smith Little Theatre sets the stage to reopen

The stage has been dark at the Fort Smith Little Theatre (FSLT) for more than a year in compliance with COVID-19 directives. But after this prolonged intermission, this all-volunteer community theater – the oldest in Arkansas – is setting the stage to reopen. Their first production will be the clever...
Drinksadventuresinatlanta.com

FOX THEATRE ANNOUNCES GRAND REOPENING SCHEDULE

Fox Theatre Reopens in July with The Wizard of Oz, King Crimson, and The Princess Bride followed by 70 confirmed shows in 2021. The Fox Theatre is proud to announce its official public reopening this summer with three socially distanced, reduced capacity events in July, starting with Fox fan-favorite The Wizard of Oz on Sunday, July 25, prog-rock band King Crimson on Tuesday, July 27, and cult classic The Princess Bride on July 31. To purchase general tickets or new all-inclusive Club Level seats in the Loge of the Theatre with access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus*, visit foxtheatre.org or call 855-285-8499. For all three events in July, masks will be recommended but not required for all guests and mandatory for all staff. Mask requirements for other events will vary and can be found by visiting the Fox Theatre’s COVID-19 updates page here: https://www.foxtheatre.org/events/covid-19-updates.
Detroit Lakes, MNDL-Online

Billy Currington coming to Detroit Lakes for July 10 Music on the Mountain

After a one-year delay, country music star Billy Currington is finally headed to Detroit Lakes. Currington is the headliner for Detroit Mountain Recreation Area's annual fundraiser — canceled last year due to the pandemic — which is set for this coming Saturday, July 10 at Detroit Mountain. He will be joined by two opening acts, The Heartshakers and Patrick Murphy.
Theater & DanceDigital Collegian

Penn State Centre Stage to host 'The Revival' with return to live theatre

Penn State Center Stage announced it will host "The Revival" on Sept. 1 at University Park's Playhouse Theatre and Olsan-Stone Terrace to celebrate the return of live theatre. "The Revival" will give guests the chance to see live performances and meet with the directors, designers and students participating in the 2021-22 theatre season at Penn State, according to a release.
Selbyville, DECape Gazette

Fitz and the Tantrums to play at Freeman Arts Pavilion July 10

Fitz and the Tantrums will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at the Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville. In early 2020, Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums was looking forward to touring to promote the group’s latest album, “All The Feels.” But like most music acts, any plans for 2020 were turned upside down by the pandemic.
Theater & Dancescvnews.com

The Main To Host Theatre Americana’s “60’s Revisited”

Culture keeps moving forward but somethings never go out of style, like iconic songs from the 60’s. Theatre Americana is presenting “The 60’s Revisited” at The Main Theater this November. The six-person ensemble sings a plethora of iconic 60’s songs from The Beatles, The Turtles, Mama’s & Papas, Ronstadt, Jefferson...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Holland Community Theatre to host first in-person show in 17 months

HOLLAND — For the first time since February 2020, the stage will light up at Holland Community Theatre before an audience. Twenty-nine local children ages 8-14 began rehearsing for their upcoming show, "The Aristocats Kids," in April. The production is based on Disney's "The Aristocats." Madame, an eccentric millionaire, wills...
Buffalo, NYNYS Music

Fitz and The Tantrums Bring the Heat to Buffalo

Multi-platinum artists Fitz and The Tantrums made a summer tour stop at Artpark in Lewiston on July 6. Alternative band Colony House kicked off the night in an upbeat fashion. The opening act consisted of Caleb Chapman, Will Chapman, Scott Mills, and Parke Cottrell. Popular singles “Silhouettes” and “You Know It” brought the energy to everyone at Artpark.
Bethlehem, NHCaledonian Record-News

Colonial Theatre Hosting July 3-4 ‘Bandemic’

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — This is “Bandemic” weekend in downtown Bethlehem as the Colonial Theatre hosts the Bandemic Music Festival, a two-day outdoor beer and music festival. This celebration of music, beer, and community will showcase local artists and regional headliners July 3-4 on the Rek’-Lis green in downtown Bethlehem. “We...
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Fischer Theatre Hosting Public Events

It is a busy month at Danville’s historic Fischer Theatre. Two popular movies are being shown there this week. ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’ can be seen at the Fisher this evening (Thursday, July 8, 2021) starting at 7:00 p.m. Then on Saturday, July 10th, ‘Jaws’ will be shown on the big screen. It also begins at 7:00 p.m.
Marin County, CApacificsun.com

Deborah Winters Leads Musical Gathering at Reopened Throckmorton Theatre

Jazz vocalist Deborah Winters has a long history with Mill Valley’s Throckmorton Theatre, performing there since the theater opened in 2002. “It’s kind of like a homebase for me,” Winters says of the theater. “(Theatre founder) Lucy (Mercer) is so gracious, she supports the musicians and she takes care of everyone. It’s a beautiful facility for Marin to have, and it’s just an extraordinary room. It has such a warm vibe to it, I just love that theater.”
MoviesNYS Music

Palace Theatre Announces Reopening with “Summer In The City”

“Summer In The City”, a free family-friendly movie series will be the kick off for the official reopening of the Palace Theatre. Summer in the City is one of several free and low-cost arts and educational programs offered by the Palace that positively impacts local children and families each year. For this family-friendly movie series, the Palace targets outreach to low-income and underserved families in the City.
Theater & DanceLaurel Outlook

Reopened ABT hosting open house

Alberta Bair Theater is back with live performances open to public audiences at full capacity beginning Sept. 18 with Kristin Chenoweth. The ABT staff and supporters are hosting an open house on July 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when they will be showing the season preview video every half hour and Jan Dietrich, ABT Executive Director, will be leading tours on the hour at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. Strawberry Festival will be in full swing that day so we encourage people to stop by ABT and marvel at the renovation and expansion and pick out their seating ...
Theater & DanceRegister Citizen

After 10 years, renovated SHU Community Theatre reopens as indie cinema and live performance venue

In its prime, the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre once served as home to some of the best vaudeville theatre acts around. “The theatre opened up in the early 1920s for vaudeville, and as movies became the more predominant and lucrative entertainment form, it transitioned to a movie house,” said Bill Harris, theatre director. “It survived as an independent movie theatre for about 80 years, but when the multiplexes started opening up, like a lot of independent theatres, it struggled. The original community theatre put up a dividing wall in the middle and created two screens, but it was a challenging business model and eventually closed about a decade ago.”
Ridgefield, CTNewsTimes

Fitz and The Tantrums rock The Ridgefield Playhouse

RIDGEFIELD — Fitz and The Tantrums are back to touring under COVID safety guidelines and performing at outdoor venues nationwide. The multi-platinum pop group stopped by The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 5 to play for a socially-distanced crowd of 500 fans. The concert was held on Ciuccoli Field. This year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy