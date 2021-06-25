The Clyde Theatre to host Fitz & The Tantrums, Billy Currington to kickstart 2021 reopening

Fox Theatre Reopens in July with The Wizard of Oz, King Crimson, and The Princess Bride followed by 70 confirmed shows in 2021. The Fox Theatre is proud to announce its official public reopening this summer with three socially distanced, reduced capacity events in July, starting with Fox fan-favorite The Wizard of Oz on Sunday, July 25, prog-rock band King Crimson on Tuesday, July 27, and cult classic The Princess Bride on July 31. To purchase general tickets or new all-inclusive Club Level seats in the Loge of the Theatre with access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus*, visit foxtheatre.org or call 855-285-8499. For all three events in July, masks will be recommended but not required for all guests and mandatory for all staff. Mask requirements for other events will vary and can be found by visiting the Fox Theatre’s COVID-19 updates page here: https://www.foxtheatre.org/events/covid-19-updates.