Tucker Carlson has sparked criticism after he claimed that congresswoman Cori Bush, who formerly worked as a registered nurse, was “too stupid” to hold a real job.The attack came on Mr Carlson’s Fox News show on Tuesday following the Fourth of July celebrations.On the holiday, Ms Bush, a Black representative for Missouri, tweeted that, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.”She added: “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”The statement instantly sparked backlash from conservative politicians and commentators, like...