Welcome To The Locals: Lady Sarkazym

What can you say about a pandemic-long relationship that ended after two jabs?. Veronica and I met cute, over the last rutabaga at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. It was March, 2020, just before there were no more Farmers Markets. Luckily, in our sixties, we discovered the greatest flirting machine ever invented. We texted birds, elephants (Veronica liked elephants), puns, emojis of fire signaling desire. In 1918 times, letters carried a scent, spring petal, or autumn leaf—add sealing wax and you’re looking at a lot of extra postage… Who’s got time to long that long today? Not sexagenarians acting out some kind of YR romance. Text, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, baby!