Weather Blog: Dangers of Flash Flooding

By Beverly Perry
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Another round of heavy rainfall from Friday evening into Saturday morning is expected for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. When very heavy downpours occur, the threat of flash flooding can increase. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on...

Portland, MEWMTW

Impact Weather: Heavy rain south Monday, flash flooding possible

PORTLAND, Maine — After a quiet weekend, rain returns for southern New Hampshire and far southern Maine on Monday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for York county in Maine and heading southwest due to the potential for torrential downpours Monday. Timing: Rain from Sunday night will continue into...
Alexander County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Alexander The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Alexander County in southern Illinois Scott County in southeastern Missouri * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sikeston, Scott City, Chaffee, Oran, Benton, Morley, Kelso, Hay-Wood City, Thebes, Vanduser, Blodgett, Commerce and Lambert. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
New Orleans, LAWWL-TV

Flash Flood Warning

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Charles Parishes until 7:15 pm. Track storms on radars.
Coal County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR COAL COUNTY At 1156 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of Coalgate to 3 miles northeast of Olney to near Clarita, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Coalgate, Tupelo, Bromide, Centrahoma, Clarita, Olney and Phillips. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Glasscock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Glasscock The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Glasscock County in western Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Nearly 2 inches of rain has already fallen in some areas. More rain is expected over the next few hours. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Glasscock County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Logan County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Logan The National Weather Service in Lincoln has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Logan County in central Illinois * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 849 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported areas of flooding on State Route 121 near Mount Pulaski as well as urban flooding in Mount Pulaski. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lincoln and Mount Pulaski. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

