MISSOULA, Mont. — The 29,838- acre Robertson Draw Fire burning south of Red Lodge was 65 percent contained Monday morning. Fire officials gave the following status update Monday morning: "Firefighters continued to patrol and mop up along the southern and eastern sides of the fire. Some interior areas along the south side continued to burn and generated some smoke late in the day on Sunday. These areas that are burning are well interior from the containment lines. Some suppression repair work on interior fire lines continued to be completed. Perimeter fire lines remain in place while some erosion control work was completed to prevent potential soil runoff. On the northwest side firefighters continued to search for hot spots along hand lines. Crews completed some vegetation thinning work outlined by the Forest along forest roads near Highway 212. The initial attack group assisted with the vegetation thinning work and remained prepared to respond to any new fires. The low cloud cover and chance of storms continued to prevent bringing a crew back to the plateau on the west side of the fire."