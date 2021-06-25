TCL MOVETIME Family Watch 2 has precise real-time geolocation and logs location history
Let your kids explore the world while having peace of mind with the TCL MOVETIME Family Watch 2. This family-friendly smartwatch includes precise, real-time geolocation to show where your child is at any moment. It also records a full location history. That way, you always know if your child went directly home after school. What’s more, the safe zone geofencing sends a notification to your phone if your child strays out of a designated area. Additionally, a Nano SIM card allows 4G voice calls, video chats, and text messages so you can instantly communicate. And a one-touch SOS call button puts your child in touch with emergency contacts. Moreover, this wearable tech includes a dedicated Kids UI that’s easy to use. Kids can even customize their home screen with colorful wallpapers. Finally, with an improved camera, 40% higher battery capacity, and larger screen, this updated watch is great for kids.thegadgetflow.com