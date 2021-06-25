Cancel
Electronics

TCL MOVETIME Family Watch 2 has precise real-time geolocation and logs location history

By Lauren Wadowsky
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let your kids explore the world while having peace of mind with the TCL MOVETIME Family Watch 2. This family-friendly smartwatch includes precise, real-time geolocation to show where your child is at any moment. It also records a full location history. That way, you always know if your child went directly home after school. What’s more, the safe zone geofencing sends a notification to your phone if your child strays out of a designated area. Additionally, a Nano SIM card allows 4G voice calls, video chats, and text messages so you can instantly communicate. And a one-touch SOS call button puts your child in touch with emergency contacts. Moreover, this wearable tech includes a dedicated Kids UI that’s easy to use. Kids can even customize their home screen with colorful wallpapers. Finally, with an improved camera, 40% higher battery capacity, and larger screen, this updated watch is great for kids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy