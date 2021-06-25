TCL MOVETIME Family Watch 2 has precise real-time geolocation and logs location history

Manage your health better from the comfort of your home with the Dr. CLOBO telehealth camera. This device provides at-home checkups for hard-to-reach areas. Using the Dr. CLOBO, you can see a close-up of the inside of your mouth, the back of your scalp, behind and in your ears, pores, wounds, and more. So you don’t have to struggle taking pictures of these areas with a phone. Furthermore, this device integrates with an app to see these hard-to-reach areas clearly and in live view from your phone. Simply move the compact high-resolution camera to the desired area for easy monitoring. Moreover, get your photos analyzed by a doctor within a 24–48-hour period for an additional fee. That way, you don’t have to book an in-person doctor’s appointment. Overall, this telehealth camera can help to improve your health with regular health monitoring.