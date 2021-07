Over the past few months, the Tennis Prep aesthetic has absolutely blown up. Suddenly, tennis skirts are as socially acceptable as any other bottoms—TBH, I saw more pleated skirts at the bar this weekend than ripped jeans, which is seriously nuts. Quite a few stars have been leaning into the look as well, but I have to give it up to Dua Lipa’s pink tennis skirt as my favorite look to date. The whole outfit was a serve; tennis pun absolutely intended.