TRACES OF LAUREL: The sixth jail of Laurel County

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Hobie Daugherty along with Deputy Tommy Houston and Shift Sgt. John Inman arrested a man following a pursuit that started in Laurel County and ended in Madison County near Berea. Deputies responded to a complaint that a man posing as a federal agent pointed a firearm at two adults and a six-year-old at a home off Little Arthur Ridge Road near London. They say the suspect, 48-year-old Johnny Heath Gilbert, fled the scene. The victims at the home followed Gilbert’s vehicle, while keeping the sheriff’s office posted on his current location. Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Gilbert, but he sped off leading them on a chase into Mount Vernon, where Mount Vernon City police attempted to use stop sticks, which deflated the tires on his car. Gilbert still continued driving north on I-75 on just the rims. Gilbert finally wrecked near Berea, just inside of Madison County where he fled on foot over a guard rail. Police caught up to him and after a brief struggle was taken into custody. Gilbert was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.