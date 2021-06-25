Cancel
Laurel County, KY

TRACES OF LAUREL: The sixth jail of Laurel County

By Renee Beets Columnist
Sentinel-Echo
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are returning to the Jail Series which I hope to finish this year without another interruption. The sixth jail which was vacated last year is currently standing. To better address COVID guidelines it was used as a jail facility for new inmates. I believe it is still being used to hold prisoners. It is located at the corner of Broad and West Fourth Streets and was built for the same reason the seventh jail was built. They were both overcrowded.

