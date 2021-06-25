Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X smartphone audio mixer provides great sound quality through 7 inputs

Make sure everything you create is high quality with the Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X smartphone audio mixer. It provides studio-quality audio for your podcasts, web shows, videos, and livestreams. In fact, it offers seven different input sources for all your different musical instruments and audio gear. With a super lightweight and compact form factor, it’s easy to take it with you anywhere. Plus, it has a built-in stand for you to prop up your phone in. You’ll get USB cables for iOS and Android devices, and it’s easy to connect your professional mic, guitar, or bass. Not only that, but you can easily connect line-level gear, like your keyboard. With easy-to-use volume controls, you can make quick changes whenever necessary. Finally, just plug into the Roland GO:MIXER PRO-X and get streaming.