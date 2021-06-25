Industry veterans join CA Ventures to form capital advisory practice
CA Ventures (“CA”), the vertically integrated real estate investment management company, has announced the formation of CA Capital Advisory — a division dedicated to driving capital markets, equity raise and product design strategy for the entire global enterprise. John Wright, Tom Dreyer, Michael Frenz and Anthony Porcelli, four seasoned industry experts, have joined the firm to serve as the leadership team for the business unit.rejournals.com