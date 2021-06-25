Industry veterans join CA Ventures to form capital advisory practice

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos), a family of wealth management firms on a mission to support the development of growth-minded financial advisors across the country, today announced it appointed Robert J. Samson its new Managing Director, Business Development for the Midwest. In this role he will be responsible for recruitment of individual advisors and full teams to Stratos across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and beyond. He will report to Charles Shapiro and be based in Chicago.