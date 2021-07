“Too Late,” a horror-comedy that is as off-kilter as its genre suggests, is a clumsy indie film that embraces its peculiar nature. Centering itself around the “horror” of the Los Angeles comedy scene, the film’s self-awareness of its subjects’ desperation and the impending doom of the careers of many never-to-be-seen-again comedians allows for a comfortable laugh. That being said, the funniest moments of the film are found in quick scenes of said comedians performing and not much elsewhere. D.W. Thomas’s debut feature film is awkward, but suitable to its premise as it navigates between different subplots and the typical gore and suspense of a scary movie. It remains true to the slightly mishmashed aesthetic and mediocrity usually expected in the genre.