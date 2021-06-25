Royals Rundown: Oft-injured Mondesi elicits memories of stunted careers of budding KC stars
Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is now making his third appearance on the injured, to the dismay of the team’s fan base. The 25-year-old tantalizes fans with his unique skill set and ability to affect the game. But each time they get their hopes up, he disappears to the trainers room. Will Mondesi wind up an elite talent who never realized his potential in Kansas City?www.leavenworthtimes.com