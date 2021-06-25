Cancel
Royals Rundown: Oft-injured Mondesi elicits memories of stunted careers of budding KC stars

Leavenworth Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is now making his third appearance on the injured, to the dismay of the team’s fan base. The 25-year-old tantalizes fans with his unique skill set and ability to affect the game. But each time they get their hopes up, he disappears to the trainers room. Will Mondesi wind up an elite talent who never realized his potential in Kansas City?

FanSided

The KC Royals and Home Run Derby through the years

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, which pits stellar players from the American and National Leagues against each other, has been an annual tradition since 1933. In addition to the All-Star match, there are other festivities fans are always eager to watch, including the Home Run Derby, which began in 1985. The Derby features prolific power hitters in the game competing with one another, and though the KC Royals aren’t known to be a power-hitting team, Salvador Perez will participate in this year’s event.
Trivia | Test your knowledge of baseball's All-Star Game

1. The All-Star Game determined home-field advantage for the World Series from 2003-2016 as a reaction to the 2002 game in Milwaukee ending in a tie after both teams ran out of pitchers in the 11th inning. How many times did the team with home-field advantage win the World Series during the 14 years that the honor was earned by the team’s league winning the All-Star Game?
Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
The Rundown: Cubs Lose 10th Straight, What Sell-Off Might Look Like, All-Star Snubs, Joe West Embarrasses Game Again

“Yes, I’ve hurt your pride and I know what you’ve been through. You should give me a chance… This can’t be the end.” – Scorpions, Still Loving You. The Cubs have lost 10 straight games, something this franchise last accomplished in 2012 during a time when losing often was the prescription to start the first phase of the rebuild that would earn the team a 2016 World Series victory and its first championship in 108 years. Dale Sveum managed that ’12 team to a 61-101 record in case you’ve wiped it from your memory banks, and Randy Wells was the winning pitcher when the North Siders broke their 12-game losing streak in an 11-7 win over the Padres.
Carlos Correa pulls out of All-Star game to spend time with wife

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is pulling out of next week's All-Star Game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple's first child. “It’s a tough decision,” Correa said. “People voted for me to be in it. People want to see me play in it, but we’ve been trying now for a long time to have our first child and now that it’s finally there in her belly, I want to be able to spend those days with her and get to enjoy the whole experience, go to the doctor’s appointments and see the baby on the sonograms and everything. I really want to enjoy that part.
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
Colorado Rockies: Austin Gomber on Yadier Molina, relationship with catchers

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber will be sidelined when his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals, come to town to open a four-game series on Thursday. Dealing with left forearm tightness, Gomber is still working his way back from the injured list and his return timeline to the Rockies is still in the air, although a bullpen session is scheduled for Thursday.
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
Gallo, Albies, and Barnes go Diamond in Roster Update

Some other big name players also saw their ratings rise. MLB The Show 21 has released yet another bi-weekly roster update with changes to Live Series ratings in Diamond Dynasty. Each week all eyes turn to new Diamonds, and we've got three big players making that jump along with some...
FanSided

KC Royals Trades: Why Danny Duffy might OK a deal

Danny Duffy recently reached a career milestone that could guarantee he’ll fulfill his desire to play only for Kansas City. The popular KC Royals pitcher attained coveted “10 and 5” rights—10 years of major league service time with the last five spent with one team—so he can’t be traded without his consent.
Rangers beat Royals: Gallo’s HR, Lyles’ pitching carry Texas past KC

ARLINGTON — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Including Bud Black On All-Star Game Coaching Staff

Following the cancellation of last year’s event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Major League Baseball once again will hold its annual All-Star Game on July 13. The 2021 Midsummer Classic initially was set to be played at Truist Park in Atlanta, but the league elected to move the game to Coors Field in response to new voting restrictions passed by Georgia legislation.
Royals’ Perez Named to 7th All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, MO. (July 1, 2021) – Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named to his seventh All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced this evening. Perez will be the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time in his career, receiving 62% of the votes among the finalists at the position during Phase 2 of All-Star balloting. He will represent the Royals at the 91st All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
The KC Royals now need to move on from Wade Davis

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) It is no longer a case of if the KC Royals will part ways with Wade Davis. Now, it’s a case of when the tie with their once-dominant reliever will be severed. Or at least it should be. Davis proved that Saturday afternoon in Texas,...
Adalberto Mondesi injury history and updates

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) - Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports. The Adalberto Mondesi injury history is a long one, and unfortunately for him and the Kansas City Royals, he has missed many games over the years. Adalberto Mondesi is one of the most talented young shortstops...
KC Royals: 3 urgent moves the club must make now

(Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports) The KC Royals reach the mathematical half-way point of their disappointing 2021 season Friday when they host Minnesota. Unless the Royals keep losing and the Twins suddenly start winning, the contest will pit two teams fighting each other to stay out of the American League Central cellar.

