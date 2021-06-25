AKA Coach Javier Mendez: Khabib Misses Fighting
Renowned American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez admits he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov misses fighting. Nurmagomedov’s last pro MMA bout took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He cited a promise made to his mother that he won’t continue fighting after the death of his father, Abdulmanap.www.mmanews.com