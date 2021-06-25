Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dennis Schroder Makes German National Team Decision Ahead Of NBA Free Agency

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason in front of them after an early playoff exit. One player at the forefront of their decisions is point guard Dennis Schroder, who is expected to hit the open market and should have plenty of suitors. With the Tokyo Olympics approaching, it seems Schroder has made his decision on playing with the German National Team, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

www.lakers365.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#The Los Angeles Lakers#The German National Team#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANew York Post

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder expecting $100M-plus after Magic Johnson insult

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder wants to get paid handsomely when he hits free agency this summer. Teams may not agree to his fee. “Dennis Schroder has communicated this clearly: he wants $100-$120 million – which he will probably also get – and this sum insured cannot be insured on the normal market at the moment,” vice president of the German Basketball Federation Armin Andres said on Abteilung Basketball podcast, as translated by TalkBasket.net.
Los Angeles, CAlakers365.com

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder hoping to play for Germany in Tokyo Olympics

But one of Germany's best players, point guard Dennis Schroder, couldn't play for his country due to insurance requirements. Schroder, who is entering free agency this summer, failed to get insurance coverage since his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers expired, making it difficult for him to join the squad. After Schroder watched Germany celebrate after winning the qualifying tournament, he expressed his desire to join the team in Tokyo, according to German publication Zeit: "If there is a po...
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schroder Expecting $100-$120M Contract in Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder is reportedly expecting to get around $100 million to $120 million in free agency. Armin Andres, the Vice President of German Basketball Federation, said as much on the Abteilung Basketball podcast (h/t basketball journalist Manuel Baraniak). TalkBasket.net relayed Andres' quotes: "Dennis Schroeder has communicated this clearly: he wants $100, $120 million—which he will probably also get—and this sum insured cannot be insured on the normal market at...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dennis Schroder reveals sky-high asking price to re-sign with Lakers

Dennis Schroder has named his price to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to do in this upcoming offseason. They have to get stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis back to 100 percent after they battled injuries throughout the 2020-21 season and postseason. They also have to build the team around them, and a key player they should consider re-signing is Dennis Schroder. However, the pending free agent’s asking price may price him out of returning to the Lakers.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder seeking $100 million-plus contract

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder wants to get paid handsomely when he hits free agency this summer. Teams may not agree to his fee. Dennis Schroder has communicated this clearly: he wants $100-$120 million – which he will probably also get – and this sum insured cannot be insured on the normal market at the moment," vice president of the German Basketball Federation Armin Andres said on Abteilung Basketball podcast, as translated by TalkBasket.net.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dennis Schroder Wants To Join Team Germany After They Made The Olympics

Dennis Schroder has changed his mind on his participation in the 2021 Summer Olympics. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard initially declined to suit up for Team Germany for the upcoming tournament. Still, things are different now that the European side is headed to Tokyo. After his team beat Brazil...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Absurd Dennis Schroder asking price should end interest

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 26: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors may not be as eager to splash the cash on a star point guard now that they ended up with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but there is still a chance they address the guard position in free agency rather than the draft. If they do so, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder seems, on paper, like a fit.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Video: Anthony Davis & Dennis Schroder Catch Up At Practice Facility

The future of Dennis Schroder with the Los Angeles Lakers is currently up in the air as the franchise enters the offseason. Schroder is an unrestricted free agent and the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension during the season as he was intent on experiencing free agency for the first time in his career.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Frank Vogel Contract, More

The 2021 NBA offseason continues for the Los Angeles Lakers, who were expelled from the playoffs in the opening round. A year after winning it all in the bubble, the Lakers are left watching the final four teams chase a championship without them. Naturally, the focus this offseason will be...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: One key stat compared LaVine to Dennis Schroder

A lot of hopes are being pinned on what star shooting guard Zach LaVine can do for the Chicago Bulls heading into next season. The Bulls will try and build out a starting five this summer revolving around a core trio of star center Nikola Vucevic, LaVine, and rookie forward Patrick Williams. But LaVine could be at the very center of these plans for the Bulls’ front office this summer.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: 3 Players That Fit Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo’s Timeline

“Jimmy’s timeline” and “Bam’s timeline” are phrases that Miami Heat fans are all too familiar with. It encompasses the dilemma surrounding wanting to win in the years where superstar, Jimmy Butler, is in his prime while also making sure the future is secure by building a team around young All-Star, Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft: 5 prospects to target with the 20th pick

With the Atlanta Hawks out of the playoffs, attention turns to the 2021 NBA Draft, set to take place later this month. That means getting familiar with the incoming class of rookies. It is a bit odd after last season’s condensed timeline saw the draft take place last November. Regardless, it’s time for teams to add to their cores.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy