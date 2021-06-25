Dennis Schroder Makes German National Team Decision Ahead Of NBA Free Agency

Dennis Schroder has named his price to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to do in this upcoming offseason. They have to get stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis back to 100 percent after they battled injuries throughout the 2020-21 season and postseason. They also have to build the team around them, and a key player they should consider re-signing is Dennis Schroder. However, the pending free agent’s asking price may price him out of returning to the Lakers.