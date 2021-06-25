Dennis Schroder Makes German National Team Decision Ahead Of NBA Free Agency
The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason in front of them after an early playoff exit. One player at the forefront of their decisions is point guard Dennis Schroder, who is expected to hit the open market and should have plenty of suitors. With the Tokyo Olympics approaching, it seems Schroder has made his decision on playing with the German National Team, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.www.lakers365.com