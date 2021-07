Nose jobs are one of the most common plastic surgery procedures, and people opt to have them done for many reasons. Many use them to get a better-looking nose, but others may want to correct their nose after they have suffered trauma, or even to help them breathe better. It is a very important procedure that will have life-changing consequences, either for good or bad. This is why you need to know what you’re getting into and ask yourself some real questions before you go through with it. Here are a few questions you should ask yourself before getting a nose job.