Detroit offering at-home COVID-19 vaccinations for its residents

(Mat Napo/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) In an attempt to increase vaccination rates among its residents, the city of Detroit will begin offering at-home vaccinations for Detroiters aged 12 and older, WXYZ Detroit reports.

In order to reach a 70% immunity mark in the city, another 32 percent of Detroiters would need to get vaccinated.

Detroit's chief public health officer Denise Fair discussed the challenges that Detroit has had in raising its vaccination rates.

"It's been a challenge over these past couple of months," Fair said. "We're sounding like broken records because we have the same message over and over again about the importance of getting the vaccine and frankly there are people who are not interested or not willing."

Fair also says the city is also now going door to door to inform Detroiters about the COVID-19 vaccines and giving them an opportunity to receive same-day access to the vaccine if they so choose. So far, the city has reached 150,000 doors.

Fair talked about the various methods by which Detroiters can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Now we have our mobile unit and we are in parks. We are at the festivals. We are where people are," Fair said. "We're even at the grocery stores, the restaurants, and the bars. We are doing our part to make sure that everyone who wants to get vaccinated has the opportunity."

Detroiters looking to schedule at-home COVID-19 vaccinations can call (313) 230-0505.