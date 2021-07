It’s time for the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning to face off in the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals. This year’s matchup features the Canadiens, a resurgent franchise of the Original Six, against the reigning cup champions in the Lightning. The Canadiens rolled through the Vegas Golden Knights through the great play of longtime goalkeeper and Conn Smythe contender Carey Price. Meanwhile, the Lightning are coming off a victory against the New York Islanders in the semifinals. Steven Stamkos is the captain and longtime star for the Lightning, but it’s Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point who have emerged as the team leaders in points so far this postseason.