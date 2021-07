The stupidity is over as Puerto Rico is getting rid of the mask mandate*. Technically, it’s only for those who are fully vaccinated. Those who aren’t can also run around naked and take their chances with the Delta variant (see Doom & Gloom: COVID Is Still Here). It’s a move that’s long overdue as the CDC has already said that those fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks. While I may get infected as no vaccine is 100% effective, it’s a risk I’ll gladly take here and around the world. It’s time to test the efficacy of this vaccine firsthand.