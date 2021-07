As Terminator 2 hit its milestone 30th anniversary, James Cameron revealed that the script of the movie caused a little bit of confusion with star Arnold Schwarzenegger due to his T-800 character not seeming to be killing as many people as expected. At the time, any movie with Arnie in the title role usually meant a big body count, mostly thanks to his character, so the idea of him not doing much devastation in Cameron's sequel to The Terminator was something that the pair had to have a big heart to heart about - in front of a number of other people at the Cannes Film Festival of all places.