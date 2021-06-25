Cancel
Colleges

Crowley funds creation of UNF logistics, transportation center

By Will Brown
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 16 days ago


The University of North Florida and Crowley Maritime Corp. announced a $2.5 million endowment to create a center for transportation and logistics at the school.

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

