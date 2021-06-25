Crowley funds creation of UNF logistics, transportation center

Transportation is a massive industry, but it’s riddled with inefficiencies that result in billions of dollars in lost revenue and productivity. Like many other industries, however, entrepreneurs and applied technologies are seeking to eradicate the gaps and disconnects and create a seamless logistical web of players and services. Two of the entrepreneurs on the case are Moustafa Azizi and Matt Tabatabai, co-founders of Zuum Transportation. Here is their story and the scope of the problem. (06/2021)