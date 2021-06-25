Review – Minute of Islands

There’s a joke I hear around the gaming community sometimes that’s some variation of “every game these days is either about a man with a gun or a woman with depression.” While obviously reductive for comedic purposes, at times it feels like there’s a real strain of truth to that observation, as more and more AAA games become open-world shoot fests that you can all play with your Buddies™ for Hundreds of Hours™ while indie games in turn offer personal, abstract, non-violent games that often center around mental illness or other struggles that are difficult to headshot away in real life. While I would never dare to suggest that these games are all the same, especially considering the number that have affected me in small or great parts, I can understand how an outsider might make a mockery of it.