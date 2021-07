David Ige recently signed into law, House Bills 1149 and 1318 as Acts 153 and 152, respectively. The two laws work in conjunction and consolidate various government land use and environmental policy functions of different agencies into the newly renamed “Office of Planning and Sustainable Development.” Act 153 administratively attaches the State of Hawaii Land Use Commission and its staff to the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development. The State’s Land Use Commission will continue its activities, with its nine members who are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the state Senate.