Monster Hunter Stories 2 pre-launch stream confirmed for July 2nd

If you want to instil your combat with a tincture of gentlemanly élan, a true turn-based battle system will do the trick. Watch as hero and foe, locked in a lethal bind, do the decent thing and allow each other time to strike. Between moves, they may breathe and seethe, like embittered chess players, but that is all. Fists and swords will fly, blood will be spilled, but no blow shall be struck to honour. Call it fire under grace. When you transpose this courteous cage onto the world of Monster Hunter, however, where manners are no good to man nor beast, you end up with a stranger spectacle. Lizards as large as barns, covered in scalding-red scales, politely obliging your whim to dither—indeed, dithering themselves: weighing up, perhaps, whether to spill your intestines, crunch you into paste, or steam you en papillote.