Loki finds himself at a dark dismal place on ‘Journey Into Mystery’. Last time on Loki, things were looking dire for Sylvie and Loki. When the TVA agents showed up at first it seemed like a good thing. Then both of them get put into custody and things get bad again real fast. When Loki tells Mobius a shocking truth though it changes his perspective on things. Loki and Sylvie make their way to a chamber and learn something pretty surprising. As this episode came to a close the unthinkable happened to Loki. Now Loki finds himself is a dark looking place in ‘Journey Into Mystery’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.