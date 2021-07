While the Chicago PD cast are quite active on Instagram, you might be surprised to learn that only about half of the cast have active Twitter accounts!. That’s right, at the present time, the only members of the Chicago PD principal cast on Twitter are LaRoyce Hawkins, Jesse Lee Soffer, Tracy Spiridakos and Marina Squerciati. Although there are fan accounts dedicated to some of the show’s other actors, Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger and Amy Morton do not appear to have official accounts which are in regular use.